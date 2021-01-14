Construction Company

Position Title: Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Job Purpose: We are looking for highly organized candidates with good quantitative ability for the position of Accounts Assistant.

Duties / Responsibilities

Preparing and Reconciling Company Accounts

Cash Books Maintenance

Bank Reconciliations

Management of Petty Cash Transactions

Ensuring all payment amounts & Records are accurate

Prepare Various financial statements & records

Maintain, Manage and record day to day transactions

Key Skills

Experience working with quick books

CPA Section 4 Qualifications

Attention to detail

High Level of Accuracy

Good Analytical Skills

Excellent Communication Skills

Outstanding organizational skills

Excellent and effective communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Must be able to manage time effectively and also meet/beat deadlines

Any other relevant certification will be a plus.

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus 3 years’ experience working in a similar role

How to Apply

Interested candidates should sent their application along with detailed CV indicating their Current and expected salary, their daytime contact details to hr@interwaysworks.co.ke by Friday 15th January 2021.

The Subject of the email should be the title of position applied for.