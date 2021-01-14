Construction Company

Position Title: Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Job Purpose: We are looking for highly organized candidates with good quantitative ability for the position of Accounts Assistant.

Duties / Responsibilities

  • Preparing and Reconciling Company Accounts
  • Cash Books Maintenance
  • Bank Reconciliations
  • Management of Petty Cash Transactions
  • Ensuring all payment amounts & Records are accurate
  • Prepare Various financial statements & records
  • Maintain, Manage and record day to day transactions

Key Skills

  • Experience working with quick books
  • CPA Section 4 Qualifications
  • Attention to detail
  • High Level of Accuracy
  • Good Analytical Skills
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • Outstanding organizational skills
  • Excellent and effective communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Must be able to manage time effectively and also meet/beat deadlines
  • Any other relevant certification will be a plus.
  • A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus 3 years’ experience working in a similar role

How to Apply

Interested candidates should sent their application along with detailed CV indicating their Current and expected salary, their daytime contact details to hr@interwaysworks.co.ke by Friday 15th January 2021.

The Subject of the email should be the title of position applied for.

