Construction Company
Position Title: Accounts Assistant
Reports to: Head of Finance
Job Purpose: We are looking for highly organized candidates with good quantitative ability for the position of Accounts Assistant.
Duties / Responsibilities
- Preparing and Reconciling Company Accounts
- Cash Books Maintenance
- Bank Reconciliations
- Management of Petty Cash Transactions
- Ensuring all payment amounts & Records are accurate
- Prepare Various financial statements & records
- Maintain, Manage and record day to day transactions
Key Skills
- Experience working with quick books
- CPA Section 4 Qualifications
- Attention to detail
- High Level of Accuracy
- Good Analytical Skills
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Excellent and effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Must be able to manage time effectively and also meet/beat deadlines
- Any other relevant certification will be a plus.
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus 3 years’ experience working in a similar role
How to Apply
Interested candidates should sent their application along with detailed CV indicating their Current and expected salary, their daytime contact details to hr@interwaysworks.co.ke by Friday 15th January 2021.
The Subject of the email should be the title of position applied for.