The Role: Accounts Assistant
Duty Destination: EMBU (HEAD OFFICE)
Reporting to the: FINANCE MANAGER
Job Description
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position. To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis
Responsibilities
- Maintaining cashbooks
- Reconcile cashbooks with bank statements and forward any reconciling items in time
- Processing of various payments to BIMAS clients and other suppliers
- Reconciliation of general ledgers
- Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits
Qualifications
- A minimum of a completed CPA part II
- A business related degree (this is an added advantage)
- Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential
- Should be 25 years and above
- Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE
- Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player.
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 15th January 2021
How to Submit Your Application
- Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing