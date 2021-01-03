The Role: Accounts Assistant

Duty Destination: EMBU (HEAD OFFICE)

Reporting to the: FINANCE MANAGER

Job Description

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position. To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis

Responsibilities

Maintaining cashbooks

Reconcile cashbooks with bank statements and forward any reconciling items in time

Processing of various payments to BIMAS clients and other suppliers

Reconciliation of general ledgers

Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits

Qualifications

A minimum of a completed CPA part II

A business related degree (this is an added advantage)

Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential

Should be 25 years and above

Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE

Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player.

Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

Excellent verbal and written communication

Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 15th January 2021

How to Submit Your Application

Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above. Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section ) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing