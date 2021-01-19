AFIDEP is looking to recruit qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of a Grants Accountant.
The successful candidate will be based at the Institute’s office in Nairobi, Kenya or Lilongwe Malawi.
About the position: To provide effective support to programmes implementation through management of programme funding and implementation systems and activities.
He/she will support pre-award financial proposal development efforts, set-up, and post-award management and monitoring of grants and contracts as well as project closure of project financial activities.
In addition, he/she will provide support to project teams on compliance to donor rules and regulations providing budgetary oversights on project activities.
He/she will be required to build greater capability of the institute in grants and sub-grants management that is aligned with the institute’s program and partnership approaches.
Main Responsibilities
A] Project development & Resources mobilisation
- Support the translation of project proposal and plan into financial plan.
- Support project development budgeting process
- Provide best practice models and tools to ensure exhaustive project costing and full cost recovery
- Establish and develop effective working relationships with project stakeholders and develop funding projections for outstanding proposals/concept notes.
- Compute, prepare and submit the annual indirect cost rate. Negotiate the rate with the applicable donor as necessary.
- The officer should ensure timely reporting, correct interpretation of budgets, etc to ensure the institute maintains good relationships with donors
B] Donor accounting
- Coordinates the accounting functions related to sponsored programmes and other restricted accounts
- Reconciliation of donor statements
- Timely and accurate donor invoicing
- Timely donor reporting
- Management of donor accounts and statements
- Monitor all budgeted programme expenditures and manage a system for regular monitoring of budget expenses and associated variations.
- Ensure adequate resources availability for programme implementation.
C] Programmes accounts management
- Projects budgeting
- Projects accounts maintenance
- Projects reporting. Ensure that financial reports for funders are submitted in a timely manner.
- Monitoring of grant budgets, expenditures and forecasts of future needs
- Support to projects managers on projects administration and financial management
- Maintenance of projects financial management documentation
- Oversee the collection and maintenance of records on the clients of the Institute for statistical purposes according to confidentiality/privacy policy of the organisation
D] Management of partners’ accounts
- Partner statement reconciliation
- Partners’ financial reports consolidation
- Partners’ requests/claims verification and reconciliations before forwarding to for approvals
- Maintenance of partners’ files and documentation
- Establish and leverage partnerships with implementation consortia members and other stakeholders
E] Project audit facilitation
- Plan project audits as per donor and AFIDEP guidelines
- Support execution of the audit
- Maintenance of audit files and schedules
- Custody of programmes contractual and transaction documentation
F] Partners capacity building
- Support partners in their financial management activities
- Partners training and support
- Regular monitoring of sub-partner budgets and expenditure levels ensuring compliance with contract agreements
- Provide training & workshops to all grant stakeholders on how to more efficiently and effectively manage their respective grants in following policy, guidelines, and all applicable regulations related to programs
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Effective grant contracts administration
- Up to date programme financial information
- Proper and complete programmes documentation
- Effective support to programme teams
- Accurate and timely projects reports
- Compliance with donor conditions
- Complete cost recovery from programme activities
- Effective overhead rate negotiations with donors
Qualifications and Requirements
- The candidate should possess a minimum of Masters’ degree in Business Administration with a Finance or accounting first degree.
- Holders of professional accounting/finance qualification will be preferred
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in international non-profit organisation
- Demonstrated experience in supporting international development programme activities
- Proven experience in management of grants and grants contracts, working with and interpreting applicable donor rules and regulations.
- Demonstrated experience in donor requirements of key donor organisations. Experience in using computerised accounting system.
- Demonstrated skills in computerized accounting as well as MS office and internet;
- Strong quantitative and analytical skills especially with long and many spreadsheets;
- Critical thinking, with excellent writing and communication skills.
- Additional official language such as French will be an added advantage.
- Ability to work independently, take initiative, set priorities and see activities through to completion.
- Meticulous and attentive to details with wide experience in management of budgets.
- High integrity, hardworking and willing to go the extra-mile to meet deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal skills
Behavioural Competencies
- Integrity and Ethics: High integrity and ethical behavior in all dealings and ensure that own behavior is consistent with AFIDEP’s values and standards
- Professionalism: Demonstrates ethics, standards and expertise in all areas of work; highly cautious with etiquette and well groomed
- Result oriented: Consistently meet set goals, focused and goal oriented. Proactive and responsive to staff and stakeholder needs
- Cost consciousness: Develop new and innovative ways manage operations of the organization in a cost effective style
- Team player/ Interpersonal relations: Establish and maintain positive working relationships with others, both internally and externally to achieve the goals
- Confidentiality: Guarantee open communication and that information is shared with prudence and ensure confidentiality as appropriate.
How to Apply
For Nairobi applicants please send a motivation letter indicating your suitability to this position and a detailed CV which should include three relevant referees to hr@afidep.org not later than 05 February 2021.
For Malawi applicants please send a motivation letter indicating your suitability to this position and a detailed CV which should include three relevant referees to malawi@afidep.org not later than 05 February 2021.
Applications should include the title of the position as the subject of the email.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.