RECRUITMENT OF AN ACCOUNTANT
Our client, a medium sized company based in Nairobi that is in real estate sector is looking for an accountant who can run a wholly functional accounting department.
The company has been in operation for the past 25 years.
Reporting: The Accountant will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
Job Description
Accounting and financial controls
- Ensuring all accounting data is captured in real time and is accurate
- Timely preparation of management reports
- Preparation of annual financial statements
- Cashflow forecasting and risk analysis as well as Advice the directors on cashflow management
- Preparing of both operational and capital expenses in liaison with other departments
- Establishment of the necessary operating procedures
Cash and bank management
- Ensuring all bankings are done on time
- Weekly forecasting of cash receipts and payments of the company
- Bank reconciliations
- Debtors and creditors management
Payroll management
- Preparing payroll for all company staff
- Filing the necessary personnel dues with the relevant authorities within the stipulated deadlines
- Maintaining confidentiality of all payroll matters
Tax and related regulatory matters
- Filing of VAT and ensuring payments are made to KRA when due
- Filing of income tax at the end of financial year and filing of instalment taxes as and when they are due.
- Filing of PAYE
- providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation
- Ensuring all tax savings of the company are well planned for e.g. WHT
- Filing all statutory returns on time and ensuring they are paid within the stipulated period.
Other duties and responsibilities
- Working closely with the company’s internal and external auditors to ensure audits are done on time
- In consultation with the CEO Negotiating the terms of business deals with both individual clients and associated organisations.
- In consultation with the CEO develop credit score cards for credit clients
- Managing costs while getting value for services and goods
Key Attributes and Skills
- A person of good moral standing and integrity
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good organizational skills
- Great analytical skills
- Ability to work without supervision and meet strict deadlines
- A self-starter
- A team worker.
Qualifications and experience
- CPA Section six
- A business related degree is an added advantage
- Ability to work with Quickbooks or an ERP system and IT savvy
- 4 years accounting and finance experience in a similar or related industry
Send your curriculum vitae to hr@pdl.co.ke by 12th January 2021
Please quote the salary expected and your availability.