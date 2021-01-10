RECRUITMENT OF AN ACCOUNTANT

Our client, a medium sized company based in Nairobi that is in real estate sector is looking for an accountant who can run a wholly functional accounting department.

The company has been in operation for the past 25 years.

Reporting: The Accountant will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Job Description

Accounting and financial controls

Ensuring all accounting data is captured in real time and is accurate

Timely preparation of management reports

Preparation of annual financial statements

Cashflow forecasting and risk analysis as well as Advice the directors on cashflow management

Preparing of both operational and capital expenses in liaison with other departments

Establishment of the necessary operating procedures

Cash and bank management

Ensuring all bankings are done on time

Weekly forecasting of cash receipts and payments of the company

Bank reconciliations

Debtors and creditors management

Payroll management

Preparing payroll for all company staff

Filing the necessary personnel dues with the relevant authorities within the stipulated deadlines

Maintaining confidentiality of all payroll matters

Tax and related regulatory matters

Filing of VAT and ensuring payments are made to KRA when due

Filing of income tax at the end of financial year and filing of instalment taxes as and when they are due.

Filing of PAYE

providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation

Ensuring all tax savings of the company are well planned for e.g. WHT

Filing all statutory returns on time and ensuring they are paid within the stipulated period.

Other duties and responsibilities

Working closely with the company’s internal and external auditors to ensure audits are done on time

In consultation with the CEO Negotiating the terms of business deals with both individual clients and associated organisations.

In consultation with the CEO develop credit score cards for credit clients

Managing costs while getting value for services and goods

Key Attributes and Skills

A person of good moral standing and integrity

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organizational skills

Great analytical skills

Ability to work without supervision and meet strict deadlines

A self-starter

A team worker.

Qualifications and experience

CPA Section six

A business related degree is an added advantage

Ability to work with Quickbooks or an ERP system and IT savvy

4 years accounting and finance experience in a similar or related industry

Send your curriculum vitae to hr@pdl.co.ke by 12th January 2021

Please quote the salary expected and your availability.