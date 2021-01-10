RECRUITMENT OF AN ACCOUNTANT

Our client, a medium sized company based in Nairobi that is in real estate sector is looking for an accountant who can run a wholly functional accounting department.

The company has been in operation for the past 25 years.

Reporting: The Accountant will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Job Description

Accounting and financial controls

  • Ensuring all accounting data is captured in real time and is accurate
  • Timely preparation of management reports
  • Preparation of annual financial statements
  • Cashflow forecasting and risk analysis as well as Advice the directors on cashflow management
  • Preparing of both operational and capital expenses in liaison with other departments
  • Establishment of the necessary operating procedures

Cash and bank management

  • Ensuring all bankings are done on time
  • Weekly forecasting of cash receipts and payments of the company
  • Bank reconciliations
  • Debtors and creditors management

Payroll management

  • Preparing payroll for all company staff
  • Filing the necessary personnel dues with the relevant authorities within the stipulated deadlines
  • Maintaining confidentiality of all payroll matters

Tax and related regulatory matters

  • Filing of VAT and ensuring payments are made to KRA when due
  • Filing of income tax at the end of financial year and filing of instalment taxes as and when they are due.
  • Filing of PAYE
  • providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation
  • Ensuring all tax savings of the company are well planned for e.g. WHT
  • Filing all statutory returns on time and ensuring they are paid within the stipulated period.

Other duties and responsibilities

  • Working closely with the company’s internal and external auditors to ensure audits are done on time
  • In consultation with the CEO Negotiating the terms of business deals with both individual clients and associated organisations.
  • In consultation with the CEO develop credit score cards for credit clients
  • Managing costs while getting value for services and goods

Key Attributes and Skills

  • A person of good moral standing and integrity
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Good organizational skills
  • Great analytical skills
  • Ability to work without supervision and meet strict deadlines
  • A self-starter
  • A team worker.

Qualifications and experience

  • CPA Section six
  • A business related degree is an added advantage
  • Ability to work with Quickbooks or an ERP system and IT savvy
  • 4 years accounting and finance experience in a similar or related industry

Send your curriculum vitae to hr@pdl.co.ke by 12th January 2021

Please quote the salary expected and your availability.

