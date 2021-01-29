Role: Country Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sokowatch is seeking a Country Accountant on a 1-year fixed-term contract. The Country Accountant will be tasked with performing key reconciliations such as reconciling transactions across the general ledger and sub-ledgers together with other key accounts.
Responsibilities
- Perform and review ledger sub-ledger reconciliations for all balance sheet items.
- Perform and review inventory and tax reconciliations.
- Perform and review reconciliations for bank & cash balances; debtors; suppliers; inventory and control accounts.
- Generate fixed asset register and fixed asset movement schedule which ties to the General Ledger.
- Generate aged open balance listings for all items in the balance sheet.
- Generate a list of all proposed reconciling journals.
- Perform financial record audits to ensure compliance with IFRS and with the law.
- Ensure all accounting procedures follow IFRS.
- Assist in instituting financial controls (including end of day, end of month procedures) that are aimed to ensure integrity of financial data capture and aide in the process for regular reconciliations.
- Analyze financial data and trace discrepancies.
- Review financial documents to identify inaccuracies.
- Perform review of reconciliations and tasks carried out by the bookkeepers.
Qualifications
- Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration; CPA qualification; MBA/CFA a plus but not required
- Thorough knowledge of IFRS and experience with accounting and financial procedures
- Strong investigative and analytical skills; ability to identify errors
- Experience reconciling accounting figures and financial records
- Appropriate handling of sensitive information
- Ability to work to deadlines
- High level of attention to detail
- Team player with the ability to work with multiple parties
- Advanced computer software skills, including Excel and Accounting packages
