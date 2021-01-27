Title: Accountant – Manufacturing,

Industry: Manufacturing,

Reporting to: Operations Manager,

Location: Nairobi,

Our client is a well-established building materials company based in Nairobi. They seek to hire an efficient and well-experienced Accountant who will be tasked with keeping reliable financial records and overseeing the accounts operations. The jobholder will also be responsible for ensuring the integrity of accounting information by recording, verifying, consolidating, and entering transactions.

Responsibilities

Maintain up to date financial reports to facilitate management decisions.

Assist in the development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budget, accounting, and payroll.

Take the lead in ensuring timely filing/payment of statutory obligations to ensure compliance.

statutory obligations to ensure compliance. Preparation of accurate and timely weekly, monthly, and annual management reports.

Making projections on cash inflows and cash outflows to ensure healthy working capital for day to day running of the business.

Assist in the preparation of regular financial statements and accounts, such as profit and loss accounts.

Forecasting and planning future spending and profits including making recommendations on ways to reduce costs and increase profits.

Coordinate and deal with the company bankers and auditors.

Continually review the Finance manuals and policy documents to ensure compliance with the strategy and the present challenges.

Manage organizational cash flow and forecasting.

Create and maintain good and effective working relations with banks, financial institutions, statutory bodies, and key/leading corporate clients

Ensuring all the statutory deductions have been remitted within the set deadlines.

Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls.

Click Here To Apply