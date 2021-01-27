The Kirinyaga County Public Service Board is pleased to invite applications from suitably qualified, motivated and Pro-active individuals to fill up the following vacant positions;

ACCOUNTANT I (JG CPSB 09) (1 POST) Job Ref: KCPSB/A1/17/14/01/21

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Bank reconciliation arising from applications and issuance of licenses;

Accounting of revenue and expenditure;

Maintenance of general ledger;

Maintenance of Cash book;

Preparation of fund financial statements;

Preparation of fund monthly

Any other duty as may be assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in a relevant field with CPA Part 1

Must have knowledge in Computer

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed

Curriculum Vitae,

Academic and Professional certificates,

Testimonials,

PIN Certificate,

National Identity Card or Passport and

Any other supporting

Clearly indicate the position applied for, both on the cover letter and the envelope. Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Public Service Board P O Box 260 – 10304

KUTUS

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the County Headquarters 4TH floor, KUTUS (Office of County Public Service Board between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on weekdays).

Applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below.

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or beforeFriday, 29th January 2021

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

NOTE

Women and persons living with disabilities who meet the specified requirements are encouraged to apply.

Salary and benefits attached to these posts are as per the guidelines by Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit our website:

www.kirinyaga.go.ke for more details.

The Kirinyaga County Government is an equal opportunity employer