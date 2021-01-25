Job Title: Production Accountant – Paint Manufacturing

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi

Salary: 45k – 60k

Our client is a paint manufacturing company, looking to hire a Production Accountant with excellent organizational and analytical skills. The successful individual is expected to be detailed oriented, knowledgeable on statistics, have strong problem-solving skills, work comfortably under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines.

To ensure success, you should be confident, professional and meticulous with a keen interest in cost-efficient operations of the organization. Top candidates will have outstanding presentation and report-writing skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and as part of a team.

Production Accountant Roles & Responsibilities;

Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents and records of the organization.

Analyze and recommend costs and cost savings.

Prepare and complete internal cost audits.

Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.

Analyze the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.

Analyze any changes in products produced in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.

Analyze manufacturing costs and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.

Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.

Assist in audits and general ledger preparation.

Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.

Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.

Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.

New product costing from time to time as well as scenario-based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)

Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.

Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)

Creation and adjustment of bill of material in ERP system.

Production Accountant Skills & Qualifications;

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.

At least Three (3) years of experience as a Production Accountant in the Manufacturing Industry

Must have prior experience in Manufacturing.

Sound understanding of Accounting principles.

Solid cost systems background.

Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent report-writing, communication and IT skills.

Application Instructions:

If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess all the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Production Accountant – Paint Manufacturing) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Friday 29th January 2021.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.