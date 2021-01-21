Job title: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Schneider Electric is a global specialist company in energy management and automation. At Schneider Electric we develop technologies and solutions to manage energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. The Group invests in research and development in order to sustain innovation and differentiation, with a strong commitment to sustainable development. Schneider Electric employs 170,000 people worldwide. We are strong players in various end markets including buildings, utilities & infrastructure, industry & machine manufacturers, data centers and networks.

Responsibilities

Generate monthly invoices

Regular reconciliation of all supplier’s account and variances will be investigated and corrected.

Conduct periodic financial evaluations for management information and updates, analyzing the impact of the movement of various macro-economic indicators on Schneider Electric Business.

Ensures all cost is booked into the accounting for the period they relate.

Develop a robust Account Payable Dashboard that shows percentage of our debt to companies in the group and non-group.

Monitor and ensure compliance with Schneider Electric Account payable policies and procedures, serving as focal point for business units requiring assistance in account payable related matters such as payment terms and supplier creation.

Monthly aging report of vendor’s accounts to the top management.

Cost Controlling

Prompt and accurate balancing and posting of all receipts within financial systems

Banking of cash and cheques in a timely manner

First point of contact for internal and external customer enquiries

Ensure compliance with relevant finance policies and procedures

Preparation of monthly Management and Financial Reports.

Managing relationship with Banks and other financial institutions.

Ensuring short- and long-term funding needs are appropriately met.

Liaise with Tax authorities on Tax related issues.

Design and maintain and fixed asset register

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by Superior.

Qualifications

Degree in accounting and/or finance

Maximum of 4 years post qualification experience

Prior exposure in an accounts payable role is highly desired

SAP, Navision Proficient

Exposure in a multinational environment is a plus but not a Must

Experience with financial reporting requirements

Solid Accounting Knowledge.

Solid Knowledge in Taxation and legal framework.

Why Schneider Electric:

We provide an environment that is MEANINGFUL, INCLUSIVE and where employees feel EMPOWERED to operate as high performers, while achieving personal fulfilment. We empower our people to use their judgement, do the best for our customers, and make the most of their energy. Ours is a flat Organisation with multi hubs across the globe where employees can #Free up energy, #Learn every day and challenge themselves to greater heights with opportunities for internal mobility and Open Talent market. You are part of a leading global player who actively participates in sustainability and care for the

plane.

We’ve learned so much throughout 2020, especially when it comes to new ways of working and have taken the positives with us. From 1 January 2021, we have adopted a hybrid working model. Every employee can work two days(minimum) a week remotely. We continue exploring how we can promote new working models, to both improve performance and ensure the happiness of our people

How to Apply

careers.ea@se.com