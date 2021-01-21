Position: Management Accountant

Reporting: Head of Finance

Job Description

In charge of a Business unit ensuring all postings are done correctly, in full and on a timely basis. As well as be aware of all financial transactions in relation to the business unit. Also to ensure that the business unit is tax compliant.

Qualifications

CPA or ACCA, an MBA in Finance or Business Administration would be preferred.

5 years of overall experience in accounting with last 3 years or more as a team leader of more than 10 employees.

Preferably in transport and logistics industry. Should have worked on SAP or any ERP.

Should understand company laws, taxation rules of EA Region , all Statutory requirements-NSSF,NHIF, VAT,WHT, PAYE, Training levy

Able to review data and report on the same.

Preparation of budgets

Aiding in strategic planning

Manage relationship with Auditors

Analyze and understand data entry and reconcile control accounts.

Understanding Cost Control

Computations and reference of Quick Ratio, Gross profit, Net Profit, EBITDA,

Strong understanding of regional tax regulations and statutory matters

Understand numbers and analyze them

Proficient with MS Office- Word and excel tools

Updated with latest ERP

Ability to create and enhance systems / processes

Punctual, diligent and meticulous with close attention to detail

Negotiation and PR

People Management

Planning & Execution

Delegation & Control

Honesty and discretion

Duties and responsibilities

1) Verify and understand debit & credit entries posted by the accounts clerks.

2) Reconcile & ensure that banking for each branch in their unit has been done on a daily basis.

3) Reconcile daily sales of each branch with TMS report.

4) Check that invoices raised to corporate clients from the courier system have been posted accurately in the accounting package.

5) Ensure that the daily branch expenses incurred are as per the control sheet.

6) Ensure the bank reconciliations are finalized by 5th of the following month.

7) Monitor all Balance Sheet reconciliations, ensuring completion and adequate record keeping by all key members reporting to the Management accountant.

8) Ensure all intercompany accounts are balanced monthly and signed off.

9) Ensure all debit /credit postings to the nominal ledgers are accurate.

10) Generate cost reports each month analyzing the profitability of the business unit.

11) Prepare the file for annual statutory audit.

12) Generate monthly management accounts for submission to business unit head & MD by 15th of every month.

13) Check the dispatch schedule for trucks with invoices generated.

14) Being self-updated with the happenings of the business unit on all financial aspects.

15) Ensure that all calculations and assumptions are linked to supporting workings and appropriate sources of information.

16) Maintain and enforce credit control across debtors and creditor balances.

Typical Tasks (indicative but not exhaustive)

1) Give information to Business unit heads as per request.

2) Liaise with the Auditors and ensure all documents are presented as required.

3) Check sales submitted on the VAT return with TMS report.

4) Confirm that accounts clerks have posted previous day sales, expenses & banking.

5) Report any discrepancies to Head of Finance

6) Alert Business Unit heads /HR of any delayed banking

7) Daily banking reconciliations

8) Generate the staff advance report by 21st of each month to be handed over to HR for payroll processing

Typical Goals (Write SMART Goals, TOP 5)

1)To submit required reports on specified timelines ( as per specific goal sheet )

2) To ensure all Bank accounts are reconciled within 5 days after month end.

3) Ensure the Audit is finalized within 3 months of the fiscal year end.

4) Ensure compliance for all statutory requirements in our countries of operation.

5) 100% accuracy on all debit / credit postings in the ledgers

How to apply

If you meet the above requirements, send the application to jobs@modern.co.ke by 31st January 2021 at 5:00 pm