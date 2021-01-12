The Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) is a strategic institution of the East African Community (EAC) responsible for coordinating the development of human resources and research in the EAC Higher Education Institutions. The main objectives of IUCEA are to; facilitate networking among universities in East Africa, and with universities outside the region;provide a forum for discussion on a wide range of academic and other matters relating to higher education in East Africa; and facilitate maintenance of internationally comparable education standards in East Africa so as to promote the region’s global competitiveness in higher education.

Applications are invited from qualified individuals from the EAC Partner States. Candidates from the Republics of South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya and Burundi are especially encouraged to apply since the recruitment will be subjected to the EAC Quota System.

In order to fulfil its current mandate and to meet all its objectives and planned activities, IUCEA now wishes to recruit staff at the Secretariat for the posts;

Title: Accountant

Unit: Accounts

Grade: P1

Job Reports to: Senior Accountant

Job Supervises: None

Job Purpose: The job holder will provide support to budgeting, accounting and book keeping processes

Responsibilities

Verifying payment vouchers to ensure they are duly signed, coded, with correct amount and properly filed

Proper and reliable book keeping and maintenance of accounting records

Updating of all staff imprest and other payments of the institution

Processing all taxes due including refund of Value Added Tax (VAT)

Capturing all payments and receipts into the SUN Accounting System

Carrying out monthly Bank reconciliations process

Supporting monthly reconciliation of General Ledger accounts with other modules and summary account listings (Provision for gratuity, membership fees, partner states contributions)

Maintaining and update IUCEA fixed assets register with any addition, disposals and generate depreciation charges as

Supporting IUCEA budget preparation processes (Capturing Annual Operational Plan – AOP, Costing, Coding)

Uploading approved budget from the Budget Management System into the SUN Accounting System

Confirming budget availability for all expenditure requests before approval

Assisting in preparation of quarterly budget performance report basing on each cost center activities and targets

Supporting in the preparation of year-end financial statements

Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the Principal Accountant from time to time

Key Performance Indicators

Expenditures and reconciled account statements

Verified payment Vouchers

Bank reconciliation statements reviewed and approved

Properly kept financial records

Budget uploaded in the accounting system

Qualifications

Minimum Bachelor Degree in Finance and/ or Accounting from a recognized university

Certified Public Accountant (CPA K/U/T/R, ACCA) or its equivalent

Work Experience

Minimum Five (5) years in public service or a busy private establishment

Key Competencies

Must be competent in financial accounting,

Ability to operate Finance Information Systems such as SUN Systems,

Good organizational, interpersonal relationship and communication

Must be a person of high integrity and proven ethical behavior

Application Process

Applicants should not be more than 55 years as the EAC retirement age is 60 years.

The successful candidate shall be notified of his/her appointment by the 2nd week of April to give him/her enough time to also give notice to his/her employer.