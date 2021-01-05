Title: Farm Accountant – Embu
Industry: Agribusiness
Location: Embu
Gross Salary: 35k-40k
Our client is a well-established farm located in Embu. They seek to hire a Farm Accountant to assist with the day-to-day accounting function in the farm. As a Farm Accountant your primary responsibility is to assist the Farm Accounting department in establishing effective financial policies and controls, and creating timely and accurate financial statements and reports.
Roles & Responsibilities for Farm Accountant:
- Inventory
- Paying Casual
- Costing of Farm
- Processing VAT & Excise duty and posting on
- Processing Payroll and filling statutory
- Prepare account reconciliations and payroll journal
- Assist with the month-end close process and financial
- Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, and expenses and advise management
- Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual
- Work with department to prepare detailed expense budgets, analyze budget/actual variances and review with department managers and senior
- Prepare financial reports and analysis related to the farm’s
- Other duties as assigned to meet business
Qualifications for the Farm Accountant
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
- MUST be registered by ICPAK
- (3) Three plus years of related experience, preferably working in a farm
- Team player who will exceed assigned responsibilities
- Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of employees
- Proficient with Microsoft Office, with advance Excel skills, QuickBooks and any other accounting system.
How to Apply
If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Farm Accountant – Embu) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 11th January 2021.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.