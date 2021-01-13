Wednesday, 13 January 2021– Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, is mercilessly torturing Bobi Wine’s supporters ahead of the hotly contested general elections slated for tomorrow.

Bobi Wine is a real threat to the aging dictator who has ruled Uganda with an iron fist for 35 years.

Museveni is doing everything possible to guard his powerful seat- including using the military to torture those with dissenting voices.

A young man who was spotted with Bobi Wine’s poster in the streets was confronted by rogue army officers and beaten like a burukenge.

See this heart-breaking video.

This disturbing video of a young man being beaten because he was found with Robert Kyagulanyi’s poster. 😢

#WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/p2XSEWh9lK — koojo (@zikaraho1) January 12, 2021

