Wednesday, 13 January 2021– Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, is mercilessly torturing Bobi Wine’s supporters ahead of the hotly contested general elections slated for tomorrow.
Bobi Wine is a real threat to the aging dictator who has ruled Uganda with an iron fist for 35 years.
Museveni is doing everything possible to guard his powerful seat- including using the military to torture those with dissenting voices.
A young man who was spotted with Bobi Wine’s poster in the streets was confronted by rogue army officers and beaten like a burukenge.
See this heart-breaking video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST