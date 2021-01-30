Saturday, 30 January 2021 – KBC news anchor, Gladys Mungai, has survived a grisly road accident while heading to Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County to cover a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Head of State is on a 4-day development tour of Mt Kenya where he is meeting various leaders in what is believed to be a desperate move to protect his influence in the region.

The soft-spoken TV anchor was rushing to cover the live events of the publicized meeting when the car she was driving lost control and rammed into a tree on Saturday mid-morning, leaving her with injuries.

Gladys was taken to the hospital for medical attention while the ill-fated car was towed to a nearby police station.

Here are photos of the accident that almost claimed her life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST