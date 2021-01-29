Friday, January 29, 2021 – A supplier working on the Ksh100 million potatoes storage facility in Nyandarua County is in hot soup after an impromptu inspection visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aides.

The Cabinet’s Chief Administrative Secretary, Lawrence Karanja, found that the construction of the factory had stalled after a supplier delayed the provision of critical equipment.

Karanja announced that the supplier who was delaying the implementation of the ambitious government project in Nyandarua County will be punished.

The Ksh100 million Nyandarua potatoes and vegetable cold storage in Ol Kalou Town was commissioned by President Kenyatta and was expected to start operating last year but construction has been marred with delays.

In an extensive development tour of Nyandarua County, the president launched the project alongside Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia on 31 January 2020.

It was an integral part of the Big Four Agenda’s pillar on food security and was to be completed within a year from the day of its launch by the president.

“We are not going to allow such sabotage,” the president’s aide announced after the inspection tour.

Karanja noted that the delays in supplying machines for the project had seen the implementation fall behind schedule.

The government project is 85 percent complete and it is expected to be ready for use by mid-March this year.

The 20,000 metric ton storage facility occupies three acres of land and is one of the three cold storage facilities that the national government plans to set up.

