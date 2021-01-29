Friday, 29 January 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor and Joho’s ex-side-chick, Betty Mutei Kyallo, has turned into an avid entrepreneur after quitting TV.

As some of you complain about how Covid-19 is affecting businesses, the faded anchor is busy expanding her empire.

Less than a year after relocating her salon business to a more spacious building in Kilimani, she has opened another high-end Kinyozi in Upperhill called After-Shave.

Betty launched her state of the art Kinyozi on Thursday.

She was dressed to kill during the launch, exposing her yummy thighs to anyone who was interested to see.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST