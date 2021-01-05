Tuesday, 5 January 2021 – A young Kenyan lady has taken to social media and narrated how she met her aging German husband.

Narrating the interesting love story on the Thriving Couples Kenya Facebook Group, the chocolate-skinned lady, who happens to be a form four leaver, disclosed that she met her husband at Java coffe house where she had gone for a job interview as a receptionist.

The white man approached her when she was waiting for the interview to begin and as they say, the rest is history.

She got married to him when she was 20 years old and he was 58.

They have been married for 7 years now.

Despite being trolled, she proudly flaunted her aging white husband, who is old enough to be her father.

See post and photos.

The Kenyan DALY POST