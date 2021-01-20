Wednesday, 20 January 2021 – A young man who was warming the bed of famous Kikuyu gospel singer, Loise Kim, has reportedly gone mad after she dumped him.

The award-winning gospel artist, who preaches water and drinks wine, has been seeking the services of young and energetic men after she parted ways with her husband.

Loise Kim’s husband dumped her and married a white woman after he went to London for undisclosed business.

Before her marriage crumbled, she had been married for 7 years.

After the beautiful songstress was rendered a single mother, she allegedly ‘domesticated’ a Ben 10 who is a student at Mt Kenya University in Thika.

We are reliably informed that the singer used and dumped the University student and as soon as their affair ended, the young man went mad.

He is reportedly loitering in the streets of Thika town after going bonkers.

Loise Kim is among a group of renowned Kikuyu female gospel singers whose randy behaviors are well-known.

She is a close friend of Njogu Wa Njoroge’s former side-chick turned wife, Mary Lincoln.

Here are photos of Loise Kim for those who don’t know her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST