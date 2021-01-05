ADVERTISEMENT OF VACANCIES IN MURANG’A COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions.

ECDE Caregivers

60 posts

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitation of play/learning activities for ECDE centers.

Preparation and maintenance of professional records such as schemes of work, children’s’ progress reports, records of work, lesson notes and other records;

Development and organization of play/learning materials;

Organization of curricula and co-curricular activities; guiding parents on children’s rights,

Counseling and caring for children; management and maintenance of public ECDE centers

Organizing and facilitating play/ learning activities to enable children cope with primary school life.

Caring and nurturing spiritual, moral, social, mental and physical growth of children.

Managing ECDE centers, keeping professional records (schemes of work, lesson plans and daily programs activities etc.) and ensuring children safety and security.

Preparing and developing play/learning materials

Requirements for Appointment

A candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a minimum grade D+ (plus) from KNEC or recognized equivalent

A minimum of D+ (plus) in English.

Have a Certificate in ECE (regular) offered by the ministry of Education or Certificate in ECDE offered by KNEC or its equivalent

Diploma in ECDE offered by KNEC or its equivalent will be an added advantage.

The applicant should be below 45 years.

The applicant must attach a copy of ID to his/her application.

How to Apply

Application forms and details of the vacancies can be accessed at HERE.

Applications should be submitted to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on 18th January, 2021 in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

Murang’a

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer.