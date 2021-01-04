Monday, 04 January 2021 – Esther Musila has taken to social media and showered her youthful husband, Guardian Angel, with love as he turns a year older.

The 50-year-old mother of three stated that every moment that she spends with her husband, who has turned 32 is always memorable.

Esther went on to confesses her love for Guardian Angel and promised to treat him like a king since he has proven to her that good men still exist.

“My love, my heart is filled with gratitude for the love and friendship that comes from you. Thank you for the late-night laughs and the early morning kisses you shower me with. Thank you for showing me humility and being a blessing to my life. Every moment spent with you is memorable. Thank you for holding my hand through this life and proving that good men still exist, and thank you for the pleasure of being the woman in your life.

I truly wish that you are blessed with happiness, health, joy and prosperity in life. Just like you treated me as a queen on my birthday, I shall make you feel the warmest treat like a king, always.

Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person who I love from the bottom of my heart”, she wrote on her Instagram page.

Esther and Guardian publicized their relationship during an interview with Bonga Na Jalas show last year around September.

When she was asked why she decided to fall in love with a man who is young enough to be her son, Esther stated that she is just doing what makes her happy.

“And I want to put this straight, I am 50-year-old I have been through life and I know what I want with the remainder of my life that God has given me, my mother died at 72 years and that very young and if I have to live to the life she lived, that’s 20 years and I want those to be my best life starting now.” She stated in part.

