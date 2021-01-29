Friday, January 29, 2021 – 41 MPs from the Mt Kenya region have written a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta urging him that it will be hard for them to sell former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the region.

In a 9 page letter, the 41 legislators drawn from Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Laikipia, Nakuru, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties, urged the president to rethink about his relationship with Raila Odinga because it will be difficult for them to sell him in the mountainous region.

“For 8 years, between 2011 and 2018, you consistently and persistently cautioned us that Raila Odinga was Kenya’s foremost problem, and pleaded with us to send him home for the country to move forward,” the lawmakers stated.

They also accused Raila Odinga of spearheading divisive politics as a means of achieving power.

“As a result, he is an existential threat to the economy and national unity,” they stated.

“We must be direct and truthful with you: We cannot sell Raila Odinga in our region or, indeed, any other imposed presidential candidate,” reads the letter.

In addition, the leaders asked the president to use his remaining time in office to focus on “the declining economy, ailing health sector and deal with the elephant in the room of the crippling public debt.”

“We wish you to roar the economy back into life, and take it to Kibaki-era levels of growth, reverse the declining economy, ailing health sector and deal with the elephant in the room of the crippling public debt, and especially the conflicted domestic debt that has strangled the private sector.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST