Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – Kenyan songstress, Emmy Kosgey, who is married to aging Nigerian preacher, Anslem Madubuko, still looks like a snack at 40 years of age.

Her glowing skin resembles that of an 18-year-old girl despite hitting 40.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Taunet Nelel hitmaker revealed the secret to her glowing skin and youthful look.

According to the songstress, she steams her face every day before she goes to bed.

Some of the benefits of steaming include loosening any build up dirt, opening pores and increasing blood circulation.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST