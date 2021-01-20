Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

Proficiency in computer applications.

Demonstrate outstanding professional competence and integrity in work performance and results

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

compiling statistical records;

sorting out letters and filing them;

dispatching letters and maintaining an efficient filing system;

processing appointments, promotions, discipline cases,

preparing payment vouchers; computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

compiling data and drafting simple letters

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed to:

The Director General

Nairobi Metropolitan Services

P.O Box 40530-00100

NAIROBI

Each application should be accompanied by scanned copies of detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and other supporting documents.

Copy of the National Identity card.

Certificate of good conduct.

All applications should clearly be marked the position applied for and submitted online to hr@nms.go.ke to be received on

or before 29th January 2021 at 5.00pm.

DIRECTOR GENERAL

NAIROBI METROPOLITAN SERVICES