Title: Curriculum Support Officer II

ADVERT NO. 9/2020

GRADE C5/TSC SCALE 10 – 209 POSTS

Qualifications

be serving under Career Progression Guidelines;

have six (6) years’ experience in the teaching service;

have served satisfactorily in Grade C4/TSC Scale 9 for a minimum period of three (3) years;

for a minimum period of three (3) years; be a holder of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts Degree plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE);

have satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal and performance contracting process; and

meet the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the

NB: Masters Degree in a relevant area will be an added advantage

Applicants shall be required to upload the following documents during applications:

Letter of appointment to the current Letter of appointment/deployment to the current Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

How to apply

Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, should make their applications online through the TSC website– https://teachersonline.tsc.go.ke so as to be received on or before 13th January, 2021.

Please note that manual applications will not be considered;

Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.