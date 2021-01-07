Title: Curriculum Support Officer II

ADVERT NO. 9/2020

GRADE C5/TSC SCALE 10 – 209 POSTS

Qualifications

  • be serving under Career Progression Guidelines;
  • have six (6) years’ experience in the teaching service;
  • have served satisfactorily in Grade C4/TSC Scale 9 for a minimum period of three (3) years;
  • be a holder of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts Degree plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE);
  • have satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal and performance contracting process; and
  • meet the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the

NB: Masters Degree in a relevant area will be an added advantage

Applicants shall be required to upload the following documents during applications:

  Letter of appointment to the current
  Letter of appointment/deployment to the current
  Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal
  4. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).
  5. Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
  Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference
  7. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

How to apply

Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, should make their applications online through the TSC website– https://teachersonline.tsc.go.ke so as to be received on or before     13th January, 2021.

Please note that manual applications will not be considered;

Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.

