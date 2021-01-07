Title: Curriculum Support Officer II
ADVERT NO. 9/2020
GRADE C5/TSC SCALE 10 – 209 POSTS
Qualifications
- be serving under Career Progression Guidelines;
- have six (6) years’ experience in the teaching service;
- have served satisfactorily in Grade C4/TSC Scale 9 for a minimum period of three (3) years;
- be a holder of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts Degree plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE);
- have satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal and performance contracting process; and
- meet the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the
NB: Masters Degree in a relevant area will be an added advantage
Applicants shall be required to upload the following documents during applications:
- Letter of appointment to the current
- Letter of appointment/deployment to the current
- Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal
- Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).
- Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
- Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference
- Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
How to apply
Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, should make their applications online through the TSC website– https://teachersonline.tsc.go.ke so as to be received on or before 13th January, 2021.
Please note that manual applications will not be considered;
Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.