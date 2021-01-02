Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (Article 185(2), 186(1) and 187(2) on distribution of functions between the National Government and County Government and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012. The Narok County Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions in the Narok County Government.

FINANCE OFFICER I, JOB GROUP “L” TWO (2) POSTS

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary Scale: CPSB 08: Ksh. 42,970 X 1,920 – 44,890 X 2,000 – 46,890 X 2,110 – 49,000 X 2,170-

51,170 X 2,550 – 53,720 X 2,650 – 56,370 X 2,750 X 59,120 p.m.

Duties and Responsibilities;

Duties and responsibilities at this level entail: –

Gathering, compiling and analyzing information on commitment and expenditure trends and initiating appropriate corrective action as may be required;

Compiling information required on budget monitoring and expenditure control including expenditures on salaries and allowances; and

Initial processing of reallocations within the budget

Qualifications

Served in the grade of finance officer II or a comparable and relevant position in the public service for at least three (3) years

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Finance option), Business Management or Finance, Economics, Business Administration

OR

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) K or Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered Finance Analyst (CFA).

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications in written by completing one

(1) application for employment form serial number NRK-CPSB (1)2016 (REV. 2019). The form can be downloaded from the Narok County Government website http://www.narok.go.ke

Please note,

Candidates should not attach any documents to the application form; ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Narok CPSB is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce original and copies of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, KRA, HELB, EACC and CRB clearances and Certificate of good conduct during the interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

All applications should be sent or hand delivered in a sealed envelope on or before 05TH January, 2021 addressed to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

Narok County Public Service Board

P.O Box 545-20500

Narok