Job Title: Accounts Assistants

Location: Nairobi

2 open positions

Job Description

We are seeking to hire an Assistant Accountant.

Responsibilities

· Processing payments to suppliers

· Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies

· Filing of NSSF, NHIF & PAYE for all the employees

· Accurate computation of taxes owed and preparation of tax returns, ensuring compliance

with payment, reporting and other tax requirements

· Bank & Cash reconciliations

· Administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes

· Create and update expense reports

· Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve

the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual.

· Issue invoices to customers and external partners as required

· Prepare Comprehensive Contract & stock reconciliations

· Review and file payroll documents

· Asset Management

· Generating purchase orders

Qualifications.

· Minimum of a Bachelor degree preferably in Accounting, BA or related field

· Professional Accounting qualification, CPA- 4 and above

· Experience in using Accounting Software such as QuickBooks

· At least 2 years of overall professional experience

· Very proficient in Microsoft office

· A team player

· Excellent communication and relationship building skills

· Experience in the real estate industry will be an added advantage

How to apply

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to:hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke quoting “Accounts Assistant” on the email subject line, on or before 15th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.