Job Title: Accounts Assistants
Location: Nairobi
2 open positions
Job Description
We are seeking to hire an Assistant Accountant.
Responsibilities
· Processing payments to suppliers
· Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies
· Filing of NSSF, NHIF & PAYE for all the employees
· Accurate computation of taxes owed and preparation of tax returns, ensuring compliance
with payment, reporting and other tax requirements
· Bank & Cash reconciliations
· Administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes
· Create and update expense reports
· Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve
the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual.
· Issue invoices to customers and external partners as required
· Prepare Comprehensive Contract & stock reconciliations
· Review and file payroll documents
· Asset Management
· Generating purchase orders
Qualifications.
· Minimum of a Bachelor degree preferably in Accounting, BA or related field
· Professional Accounting qualification, CPA- 4 and above
· Experience in using Accounting Software such as QuickBooks
· At least 2 years of overall professional experience
· Very proficient in Microsoft office
· A team player
· Excellent communication and relationship building skills
· Experience in the real estate industry will be an added advantage
How to apply
Qualified candidates should submit their applications to:hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke quoting “Accounts Assistant” on the email subject line, on or before 15th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.