Project description: Base is a platform created to serve collaborative projects with shared facilities and equipment in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia and Homabay Counties. Base has a vacancy in the Human Resource/Administration section as stated below:
Position: Office Assistant
J/G KMR 12 Vacant Post(s) – 2 (two)
Location: Kisumu, Kisian
Duration: One (1) year with a possibility of extension
Reporting to: Administrative Officer
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior officer.
Responsibilities
- Cleaning of offices and compound;
- Recording and dispatching letters, files and documents;
- Planting, weeding and pruning/mowing gardens;
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by immediate supervisor
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer application; and
Key Skills and Competencies
- Organizational skills
- Public Relations skills
- Communication skills in both English and Kiswahili
- Interpersonal skills
Remuneration: Compensation at the stated grade is based on education level, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
Applications should be sent through cghr@kemr.org no later than 15th February, 2021
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted