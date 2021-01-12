Project description: Base is a platform created to serve collaborative projects with shared facilities and equipment in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia and Homabay Counties. Base has a vacancy in the Human Resource/Administration section as stated below:

Position: Office Assistant

J/G KMR 12 Vacant Post(s) – 2 (two)

Location: Kisumu, Kisian

Duration: One (1) year with a possibility of extension

Reporting to: Administrative Officer

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior officer.

Responsibilities

Cleaning of offices and compound;

Recording and dispatching letters, files and documents;

Planting, weeding and pruning/mowing gardens;

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application; and

Key Skills and Competencies

Organizational skills

Public Relations skills

Communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

Interpersonal skills

Remuneration: Compensation at the stated grade is based on education level, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications should be sent through cghr@kemr.org no later than 15th February, 2021

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted