1. Nobody has your interests.

2. Everybody is chasing their own interests.

3. Dealing with politicians is like sleeping with tigers; you must always have your eyes wide open.

4. In any Political equation, there’s always someone being used. If you can’t find one then it is you.

5. Serving Politicians is like being a bandage on a wound. Once the wound is healed your usefulness ends. Politicians don’t recognize and reward value they recognize their own needs and you are only as useful as the lifespan of their need for you.

6. In Politics never mourn or wail more than the bereaved. They will get the reward while you inherit their enemies.

7. In Politics, in any event that other interests conflict with your own interests and you have to choose, always choose yours.

8. Never cross oceans for Politicians; you will drown and the best they will do is give a benevolent speech at your burial, lie to your widow and children and eat your food. Politicians will never cross the streets for their foot soldiers.

9. Don’t kill yourself for their ambition or put your life at risk for any politician.

10. Above all, Family and Health are things you should never use to attack a man. Politics is never that serious.

11. Lastly to all the Youths, it’s too risky to sacrifice your Career, Health, Personal Character, Social capital, and integrity in pursuit of short term and temporary rewards, offered by Politicians.

_Now you know. Let’s love one another and put aside emotions and feelings. I can tell you for free that what you are shouting about today at the top of your voice, a few years to come will not make sense at all and you will see that you really wasted your energy and time._

The Kenyan DAILY POST.