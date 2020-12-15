Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has taken another dig at the Building Bridges Initiative, which is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Venting on Twitter, Murkomen warned Kenyans against listening to Uhuru and Raila on BBI, saying they were lying to Kenyans about the real intentions of BBI.

He noted that the BBI referendum proposes a super winner takes it all, and not an all-inclusive government as Raila and Uhuru claim.

The former Senate Majority leader said with the proposal, one is either with whoever wins an election, or they are out.

“This is the truth.”

“BBI proposes a super winner takes it all.”

“You are either with the winner or you are out,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen was reacting to a headline by one of the local dailies, which said that the proposal to have a Prime Minister will reduce the number of Presidential candidates, vying at one particular time.

The daily stated that vying for the presidency for some candidates will mean losing everything.

