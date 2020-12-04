Saturday, December 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto, on Thursday evening appeared on Citizen TV where he was put to task on various issues affecting the country, particularly the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and his relationship with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the 2 hour interview with Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo, Ruto asked journalists to keep off his relationship with Uhuru.

The second in command stated that those questioning the bond between him and his boss “don’t know what they are talking about”.

Ageyo had earlier asked the DP why he was absent during the National COVID-19 conference chaired by the Head of State as well as the BBI signature launch recently held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“For your information Joe, there’s a reason I was not there and there’s a reason I was not at KICC and the reasons are valid. I am very careful when it comes to the attendance of my duties,” Ruto responded.

When he continued to press him, Ruto urged Ageyo not to further question his relationship with Uhuru.

“What you are trying to do is to discuss my relationship with my boss and I discourage you from going there.

“The relationship between me and President Uhuru Kenyatta should not be a subject of discussion anywhere, he is my boss and you never discuss your boss,” Ruto noted.

