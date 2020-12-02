Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi continued his campaigns to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative, with a stop in his home county.

The KANU chairman told Baringo residents that the proposed constitutional changes will unite Kenyans and move the country forward.

The Bill is a product of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a process started by the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in March 2018.

Gideon said he would never recommend anything bad to the people.

“I have been involved in the entire BBI process and I assure you that BBI is a good thing for us all,” he said.

He challenged the youths to embrace the Bill saying a lot of their needs had been factored in the document.

“The BBI has taken care of the needs of all, from women, the elderly, and the youth.”

“There is a four-year grace period for those who have education loans, a seven-year tax holiday for start-up businesses and it has offered an opportunity to women by giving them a chance to achieve the two-thirds gender rule,” he said.

“BBI is all inclusive and brings all Kenyans together”

“It will uplift the lives of the people and the society and I don’t see why someone would not support it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST