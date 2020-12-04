Friday, December 4, 2020 – Former Nairobi speaker, Beatrice Elachi, is a happy woman following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

Speaking to journalists, Elachi, who resigned in August, blamed Sonko for his own predicaments.

According to Elachi, Sonko had attracted God’s wrath after he wronged a number of individuals during his tenure, and he just got what he deserved.

“He asked the Jubilee Party leadership to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that once Elachi was let go, things would be okay in Nairobi.”

“He did not care what my kids would eat.”

“But I gave up for the sake of Nairobi.

“To the governor, turn back to God and ask for forgiveness.”

“There are things that you do and probably those around you do not tell.”

“You should remember that there are many people who have shed tears because of you, maybe that’s why all this is happening,” Elachi stated.

On matters corruption, Elachi lamented that Kenyans were not keen to hold their leaders to account when it came to misappropriation and embezzlement of funds.

Sonko was impeached over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Earlier, he had flown at least 57 MCAs to Kwale in a bid to counter the impeachment motion.

