Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are rearing to go, saying the Msambweni by-election outcome has a bearing on the 2022 General Election.

Feisal Bader, an independent candidate backed by Ruto, won the poll, trouncing Orange Democratic Movement’s Omar Boga.

“Dalili ya mvua ni mawingu, dalili ya 2022 ni ushindi Msambweni”

“After Msambweni, BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) and 2022 are on the line,” said nominated MP David ole Sankok.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who noted that what was witnessed at the Coast, Nakuru and Murang’a is a pointer to what may befall BBI.

On his part, Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno encouraged Ruto to remain resilient in his quest for the 2022 presidential bid, saying the just concluded by-elections have proven that the DP doesn’t need anyone, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, to hold his hand in order to make it big in politics.

However, Ruto downplayed the narrative and reiterated the need for Kenyans to be given the freedom to choose what is good for them.

He was speaking at Ololung’a village in Narok County yesterday during the burial of the mother of Labour Cabinet Administration Secretary Patrick Ntutu.

The DP said Kenyans were capable of making informed choices and should not be coerced into certain political directions.

He reiterated that constitutional changes should not divide Kenyans.

