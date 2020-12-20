Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, has admitted that IEBC was used by the State to tilt votes in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Venting on Twitter, Akombe said the top management of the electoral body including her should be held responsible for the 2017 General Election fiasco.

She was responding to the calls by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that the commission should be disbanded after it demanded KSh241 million to conduct the signature verification exercise in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

She noted that IEBC succumbed to politicians’ whims in the last General Election, but warned it would be disastrous for the country if the trend continues.

“Demanding to fire IEBC staff for not bending to the whims of politicians is wrong.”

“I have openly shared my views about the Commission and admit that it holds responsibility (me included) for the 2017 fiasco.”

“But the Commission is what it is because the state…” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court of Kenya nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in 2017, saying IEBC did not conduct the poll according to the law.

The apex court went ahead and ordered a repeat of the presidential election but Raila refused to participate, giving Uhuru a field day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST