Friday, December 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time admitted to being part and parcel of the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto publicly admitted to having been part of the team, together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, that nominated the BBI task force.

However, he clarified that at the beginning, there wasn’t talk of amending the Constitution.

“The original agreement was that there was no constitutional change.”

“When we were nominating those people changing the constitution was not part of their brief.”

“We were nominating people; we chose people whose brief were to bring people together,” said Ruto.

The DP has since changed his mind and is leading the No team which is opposing BBI.

According to Ruto, there is no legal framework to support Uhuru and Raila’s BBI.

With about 5 million signatures collected across the country ready to be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the DP wishes that Kenyans be given more time.

