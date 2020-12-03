Thursday, December 3, 2020 – There is light at the end of the tunnel as far as the Covid-19 pandemic is concerned.

This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Kenya will get the Covid-19 vaccine by February next year.

Speaking in Kisii, Health PS Susan Mochache urged Kenyans not to despair as a result of Coronavirus because the country will be getting the vaccine in the next two months.

She explained that in addition to the ongoing trials, the government was in talks with other countries on how to access the vaccines once they are ready for distribution.

She added that a vaccine was being tested by local researchers in collaboration with international experts.

“We are moving on well with the testing of our own vaccination tests and soon, before the end of February, we shall have launched the jab,” she stated during her Worlds Aids Day address.

“We are moving on with the conversation and we are on the right path in drawing up a road map on the administration of the vaccine once it is launched,” PS Mochache added.

Kenya is listed as one of the 192 countries searching for a vaccine under the Covax programme by the World Health Organisation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked the National Emergency Response Committee to expand its mandate to include the vaccine.

The country has already started clinical trials through the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

40 frontline healthcare workers from Kilifi were injected with the vaccine with 360 adult volunteers being targeted for the second phase in Mombasa County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST