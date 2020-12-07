Monday, December 7, 2020 – A middle-aged woman who was having sex with Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, when he collapsed last week on Friday, has been detained by a Nairobi court for seven days to allow police to complete investigations.

Ester Nthenya Muli, who is a secondary school teacher based in Wote town, Makueni County, was having a good time with the Senator in an apartment in Kilimani before he collapsed and rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Preliminary investigations show that the Senator took tablets of Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) before he collapsed.

The prosecution wants the woman to be charged with attempted murder since the senator booked a Kilimani apartment while appearing normal.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the senator drove himself to 3Dee apartments at around 1400hrs on Thursday 3rd December booked apartment number 306 while appearing normal” read the affidavit.

The prosecution also wanted more time to allow them to receive a government chemist report on the submitted samples of food, drinks and vomit as well as a medical report from the Nairobi Hospital to establish why the legislator lost consciousness.

The senator is still in a vegetative state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST