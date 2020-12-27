Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Former gospel singer, Willy Paul, is the latest celebrity dad in town.

Pozze, as he is commonly known, took to his Instagram page and announced the good news to his fans.

He posted a photo of a white lady holding his alleged new-born daughter and promised that he will do everything possible to give his daughter the best life.

He vowed that since he went through a hard life in Mathare slums when he was a child, his newborn daughter will motivate him to work hard so that he can give her a good life.

”Hello everyone, some good news.. join me in thanking myself for a job well done!! I scored!!! Another one in @djkhaled s voice… help me welcome my daughter to the world … welcome baby SONYA…papa loves you too much already.. ill do everything to make sure that you get the best life.. one that I never had!! Love you!! KARIBU DUNIANI MADAM!! Baby number 2”, he posted on his Instagram page and shared a video of his baby mama holding their daughter.

Willy Paul already has a 2 year old son named King Damian Radido Ouma that he reportedly fathered with a lady of Arabian origin.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST