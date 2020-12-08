Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – Controversial singer Paul Radido alias Willy Paul, is crying foul after his fellow Kenyan artists refused to support his new album.

Pozze, as he is commonly known, released a new album dubbed Songs of Solomon a few days ago expecting that it will create a buzz but things seem to have turned south.

The singer said that Kenyan artists are jealous of his thriving music career and added that they are waiting for him to die so that they can shower him with praises.

He warned his fellow artists not to praise him when he dies because they are not doing so when he is alive.

Willy Paul further bragged he is here to stay and told his fellow artists to prepare for a stiff competition after the corona pandemic ends.

“Kenyan artist wakona wivu moja safi.. If you do something nice while alive they ignore lol.. Alafu ukikufa ndio kila mtu anajua kuku post ati mara ooh he was a very talented young man bla bla bla.. Mimi nikikufa ghasia asijaribu kunipost ama nita fufuka nimfinye balls ala!!

So i just released a very dope album #songsofsolomonalbum amd they’re all silent coz wako tu na wivu, wivu yenye inafanya tz, nigeria wanatuzidi tu!! Get this, yaani im here to stay wasee!!! Kwa wale few artists wame support the album big up.. Kwa wale wanajifanya hawaoni juu ya wivu pia big up.. Corona iishe tupatane kwa ground ala!!”, he wrote on his Instagram page.

