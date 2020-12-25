Friday, December 25, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said Deputy President William Ruto is not fit to be President of Kenya.

Speaking after attending a Wiper Democratic Movement meeting in Athi River on Wednesday, Mudavadi, who was flanked by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula and Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, said Ruto is pretending he is out of the Government yet he is the Deputy President.

Mudavadi said that Kenya’s economy is on its deathbed due to the policies, like overborrowing, which were orchestrated by the Jubilee regime. Ruto was part of these policies, and cannot, therefore, claim that he will fix the problems he helped create.

“Kenya is where it is today because the government in power borrowed heavily, then we have a guy who has been in the kitchen for the last eight years pretending he can now cook better food for the country,” Mudavadi said.

According to the ANC boss, Ruto cannot be trusted with the presidency as he will not come up with policies to turn around the economy, stop corruption, and create jobs for the youth.

