Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – There was drama after a vigilante group stormed the residence of a local pastor and confronted him for impregnating his three daughters.

The pastor was confronted after his son complained to the vigilante group about his randy activities since his mother had been covering up his shameful acts.

The pastor blamed the act on witchcraft when he was interrogated by the irate youths who reportedly belong to a vigilante group.

When his wife was asked why she covered his evil deeds, she said, “I cannot do anything because I love my husband and I cover him. But I told him not to do it again. I cover him because of love.”

