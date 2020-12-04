Home Editorial Whoever drew this should try farming, no talent at all (PHOTO) Whoever drew this should try farming, no talent at all (PHOTO) December 4, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Notorious thugs who are giving Kapsabet residents sleepless nights caught on CCTV at night committing robbery (VIDEO) Panic after a disabled man is found dead in a lodging after a night of pleasure (PHOTOs) Tears flow in Migori as a jilted woman commits suicide over her husband’s plan to marry another wife. Crazy things women do in private – This is the trending AKORINO lady who is a gospel artist (PHOTOs) Spotted in Vihiga County: This is a rare gem(PHOTO) Here’s the hot Akorino lady whose private video has taken social media by storm – Did you see the stuff she was doing? Lord... Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,465FollowersFollow