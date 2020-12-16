Home Editorial Who is doing this to RAILA after RUTO showed him dust in... Who is doing this to RAILA after RUTO showed him dust in Msambweni? EH! EH (PHOTO) December 16, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What is wrong with this gender? See what this LADY posted (PHOTO) ALLAN KIUNA of JCC and his wife, KATHY, jet to the US for holiday and pay Ksh 42,000 per head to access a lavish... DIAMOND PLATNUMZ’s biological father pictured hustling in the streets as his son swims in millions (PHOTOs) PHOTO: This is not former Citizen TV’s anchor JULIE GICHURU (LOOK) I don’t owe anyone a flat stomach – SAMIDOH’s side-chick, KAREN NYAMU, shouts after giving birth (PHOTO) Lanes: EMMY KOSGEI’s wealthy husband, Apostle ANSLEM MADUKO, spotted rocking designer sunglasses worth Ksh 25,000 (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow