Friday, December 4, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged Kenya to emulate Ghana in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana is among the countries in Africa that have emerged as pioneers in epidemic response and virus containment efforts.

On Thursday, Karua said she landed at Accra Kotoka International Airport and she admitted that Ghana is super-efficient with excellent protocols for COVID -19 prevention.

The former Gichugu MP said the COVID-19 test in Ghana takes 30 minutes while here in Kenya, it can take even a week due to corruption and bureaucracy inside the Ministry of Health.

“Landed in Accra Kotoka International Airport two hours ago. They are super-efficient with excellent protocols for Covid 19 prevention. Testing at the Airport is mandatory and results out in under thirty minutes. Worth emulating,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

