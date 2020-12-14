Home Gossip Which hospital is this now? (PHOTO) Which hospital is this now? (PHOTO) December 14, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hunt for a boda-boda rider who stabbed his wife and left her for dead (PHOTOs) Inside DJ JOE MFALME’s club along Baricho Road – This is a wise investment (PHOTOs) TANASHA DONNA’s all-white party flops – This lady should just stick to her lane! (SEE PHOTOs) RUTO donates his chopper to aging Ugandan dictator YOWERI MUSEVENI to campaign for upcoming elections (PHOTOs) BETYY KYALLO’s younger sister, GLORIA, accidentally exposes her boyfriend (VIDEO) LADIES, what is stopping you from giving your husband such a surprise birthday gift (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,487FollowersFollow