Friday, 04 December 2020 – Patrick Simiyu has thanked his caring wife for not abandoning him after he fell sick.

Simiyu was involved in an accident a few months ago that nearly brought his life to a halt.

He narrated how his wife has gone through sleepless nights while he was admitted to the hospital and even after he was discharged, she continued to take good care of him.

Patrick noted that the journey has not been easy but his wife has never abandoned him even for a single day.

“Sophie has gone through sleepless nights right from Hospital taking care of me, continues to receive Pastors, friends, and relatives day and night for me and does much more for me as a patient whose mobility is impaired and restricted,” he said.

This is what he posted to celebrate his wife.

Here are photos of Patrick’s wife.

This is when things were okay.

