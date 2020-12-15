Home Editorial What’s wrong with Kenyan matatu drivers? (SEE PHOTO) What’s wrong with Kenyan matatu drivers? (SEE PHOTO) December 15, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UHURU’s Government is so broke that it can provide transport for police officers while in the line of duty (PHOTO) PHOTOs: This rogue police officer was caught on camera forcing himself into someone’s car Ladies, this is why you shouldn’t accept to be photographed anyhow in a club (PHOTO) Here is list of names to avoid this festive season or else, you will be crying in January Is this true?LOL!!(SEE PHOTO) MP JAGUAR marries his third baby mama in a private ceremony, leaving the other two baby mamas high and dry (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow