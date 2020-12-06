Sunday, December 6, 2020 – It seems Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has changed his mind on the Building Bridges Initiative even after endorsing it, and now supports Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to revisit the issue of representation in the proposed constitutional changes.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, Wetangula said there was still room to make changes to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to ensure fairness on the issue of representation.

He noted that the final BBI report had failed to address the issue of representation by giving some undeserving regions more constituencies while the underrepresented places were left out.

“A place like Bungoma County deserves four constituencies, not three.”

“Some regions also like North Eastern have not been given a fair share,” Wetangula said.

“Since the report has not been presented in any parliament, there is still room to make changes.”

“The issue of representation should be revisited,” he added.

According to the BBI report, Central, Nairobi, Coast and Rift Valley will take the biggest chunk of the new 70 constituencies.

Rift Valley will have 23 new constituencies, Nairobi will get 12, and Central will have 11 while Coast will secure 10.

The Kenyan DAILY POST