Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has joined other Kenyans in congratulating Independent Candidate, Feisal Bader, after he won the Msambweni by-election on Tuesday.

During the hotly contested poll, Bader garnered 15,251 votes against ODM candidate Omar Boga’s 10,444 votes.

The fierce political rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga played out in the Msambweni by-election, setting the stage for a high-stakes presidential contest in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Wetangula, who was pretending to be supporting Boga, said Feisal had won since Kenyans are tired of abuses, insults, negative and unhelpful display of political bad manners by ODM leaders.

“Congratulations Hon Feisal Abdalla Bader on your election as a member of Parliament for Msambweni constituency. Reason has triumphed over abuses, insults, negative and unhelpful display of political bad manners. We must insist on good political hygiene,” Wetangula wrote.

