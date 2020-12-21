Monday, December 21, 2020 – A group of MPs from Nairobi County has said they are ready to field a candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat that fell vacant following the impeachment of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, last week.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, the group led by Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya, said the Tanga Tanga group will field a candidate who will battle out with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga’s candidate in a by-election slated for February next year.

“Indications are very clear in Ruto’s camp that we will field a candidate in the Nairobi by-election. It is only a fool who does not seize opportunities,” Gakuya, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said.

Buoyed by the decisive win in Msambweni constituency in which his candidate, Feisal Bader, an independent candidate, triumphed over ODM’s Omar Boga, the DP is said to be seeking to field candidates in more upcoming by-elections, including Nairobi.

Gakuya, a veteran city politician, said the Tanga Tanga group will deploy a grassroots-driven Hustler Nation mobilisation strategy that will deliver victory and “send a clear message to rivals on the 2022 elections.”

“As at now we will not say which party or candidate we are going to support but be sure that our candidate will be there as a front-runner,” the MP said.

